Waste Connections: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $196 million in its fourth quarter.

The Ontario, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.16 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The solid waste services provider posted revenue of $2.26 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.24 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $617.6 million, or $2.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.92 billion.

Waste Connections expects full-year revenue in the range of $9.45 billion to $9.6 billion.

