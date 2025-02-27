Warner Bros. Discovery: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) on Thursday reported a loss of $494…

NEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) on Thursday reported a loss of $494 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet posted revenue of $10.03 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.36 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $11.31 billion, or $4.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $39.32 billion.

