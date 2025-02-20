Walmart: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $5.25 billion.…

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $5.25 billion.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 66 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The world’s largest retailer posted revenue of $180.55 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $180.01 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Walmart expects its per-share earnings to range from 57 cents to 58 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.60 per share.

