Walker & Dunlop: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) on Thursday reported profit of $44.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.34 per share.

The provider of commercial real estate financial services posted revenue of $341.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $108.2 million, or $3.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.13 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WD

