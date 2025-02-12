Wabtec: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $212 million.…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $212 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.68 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.73 per share.

The maker of parts for locomotives, subways and buses posted revenue of $2.58 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.59 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.06 billion, or $6.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.39 billion.

Wabtec expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.35 to $8.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.73 billion to $11.03 billion.

