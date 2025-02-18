Vulcan: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $293.8 million.…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $293.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had profit of $2.21. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.17 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $1.85 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $911.9 million, or $6.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.42 billion.

