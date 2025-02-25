VTEX: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — VTEX (VTEX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $6.3 million in its fourth quarter. The…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — VTEX (VTEX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $6.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The London-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share.

The company that helps retailers build e-commerce businesses posted revenue of $61.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12 million, or 6 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $226.7 million.

