VSE: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — VSE Corp. (VSEC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $15.5 million.

The Miramar, Florida-based company said it had profit of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 90 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The supply and logistics company posted revenue of $299 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $289.9 million.

