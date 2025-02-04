Voya: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $97 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $97 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.50 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The retirement, investment and insurance company posted revenue of $2.01 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $174 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $130.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $667 million, or $6.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.07 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VOYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VOYA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.