Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Voxx: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Voxx: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 7, 2025, 4:15 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Voxx International Corp. (VOXX) on Friday reported a loss of $44 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.90. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The consumer electronics maker posted revenue of $105.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VOXX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VOXX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up