Vital Farms: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $10.6 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $166 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $160.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $53.4 million, or $1.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $606.3 million.

Vital Farms expects full-year revenue of $740 million.

