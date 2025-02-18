Visteon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Visteon Corp. (VC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit…

Visteon Corp. (VC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $122 million.

The Van Buren Township, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $4.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.44 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $939 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $958.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $274 million, or $9.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.87 billion.

Visteon expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.65 billion to $3.85 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VC

