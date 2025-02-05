Vishay: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $66.3 million…

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $66.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $714.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $31.2 million, or 23 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.94 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.