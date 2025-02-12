Vishay: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $768,000 in…

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $768,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The precision sensors and systems producer posted revenue of $72.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.9 million, or 74 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $306.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Vishay said it expects revenue in the range of $70 million to $76 million.

