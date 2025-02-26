Virgin Galactic: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $76.4…

TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $76.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tustin, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.53.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.60 per share.

The company posted revenue of $429,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $346.7 million, or $13.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $7 million.

