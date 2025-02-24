Viper Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $210.1…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $210.1 million.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had profit of $2.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains and non-recurring gains, were 42 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $228.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $223.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $359.2 million, or $3.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $860.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VNOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VNOM

