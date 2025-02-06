Victory Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $76.9…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $76.9 million.

The San Antonio-based company said it had net income of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, came to $1.45 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $232.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $230.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $288.9 million, or $4.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $893.5 million.

