Vicor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Vicor Corp. (VICR) on Thursday reported earnings of $10.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share.

The modular power components company posted revenue of $96.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.1 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $359.1 million.

