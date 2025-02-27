Viatris: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Viatris Inc (VTRS) on Thursday reported a loss of $516.5 million in…

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Viatris Inc (VTRS) on Thursday reported a loss of $516.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The generic drugmaker posted revenue of $3.53 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.6 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $634.2 million, or 53 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $14.74 billion.

Viatris expects full-year revenue in the range of $13.5 billion to $14 billion.

