Verve Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) on Thursday reported a loss of $50 million in its fourth quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 72 cents per share.

The biotechnology firm posted revenue of $13.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $198.7 million, or $2.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $32.3 million.

