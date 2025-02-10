Vertex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $913 million. The Boston-based…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $913 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of $3.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.98 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.99 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $2.91 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.77 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $535.6 million, or $2.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.02 billion.

Vertex expects full-year revenue in the range of $11.75 billion to $12 billion.

