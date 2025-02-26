Verisk: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $210.4 million.

The Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.61 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The insurance data provider posted revenue of $735.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $734 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $958.2 million, or $6.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.88 billion.

Verisk expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.80 to $7.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.03 billion to $3.08 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRSK

