VeriSign: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) on Thursday reported net income of $191.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $2.

The internet infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $395.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $785.7 million, or $8 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.56 billion.

