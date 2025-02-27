Veren: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Veren Inc. (VRN) on Thursday reported profit of $104.9 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 29 cents per share.
The oil producer posted revenue of $648.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $767.2 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $199.5 million, or 32 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.21 billion.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRN
