Veren: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Veren Inc. (VRN) on Thursday reported profit of $104.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The oil producer posted revenue of $648.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $767.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $199.5 million, or 32 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.21 billion.

