Veralto: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Veralto Corp. (VLTO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $227 million.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 95 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The water and product quality services provider posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.34 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $833 million, or $3.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.19 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Veralto expects its per-share earnings to range from 84 cents to 88 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.70 per share.

