Veracyte: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $5.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $118.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $116.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $24.1 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $445.8 million.

Veracyte expects full-year revenue in the range of $470 million to $480 million.

