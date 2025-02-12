Ventas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Ventas Inc. (VTR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Ventas Inc. (VTR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The Chicago-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $347.2 million, or 81 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 80 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $56.8 million, or 13 cents per share.

The seniors housing real estate investment trust, based in Chicago, posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.26 billion.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $1.33 billion. Revenue was reported as $4.92 billion.

Ventas expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $3.35 to $3.46 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VTR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.