Veeco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) on Wednesday reported profit of $15 million in…

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) on Wednesday reported profit of $15 million in its fourth quarter.

The Plainview, New York-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 41 cents per share.

The precision manufacturing equipment maker posted revenue of $182.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $73.7 million, or $1.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $717.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Veeco expects its per-share earnings to range from 26 cents to 36 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $155 million to $175 million for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VECO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VECO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.