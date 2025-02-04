Varonis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13 million…

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The data-management software company posted revenue of $158.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $165.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $95.8 million, or 86 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $551 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Varonis expects its results to range from a loss of 6 cents per share to a loss of 4 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $130 million to $135 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Varonis expects full-year earnings in the range of 13 cents to 17 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $610 million to $625 million.

