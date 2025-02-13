Vanda: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $53.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $18.9 million, or 33 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $198.8 million.

Vanda expects full-year revenue in the range of $210 million to $250 million.

