Valvoline: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Valvoline Inc. (VVV) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $91.6 million.

The Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 32 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The automotive and industrial lubricants maker posted revenue of $414.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $398.2 million.

