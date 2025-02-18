Valmont: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $77.7…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $77.7 million.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $3.84 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.66 per share.

The infrastructure equipment maker posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $348.3 million, or $17.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.08 billion.

Valmont expects full-year earnings to be $17.20 to $18.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $4 billion to $4.2 billion.

