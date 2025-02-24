V2X: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — V2X, Inc. (VVX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $25 million. The…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — V2X, Inc. (VVX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $25 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.33 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The government services company posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $34.7 million, or $1.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.32 billion.

V2X expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.45 to $4.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.38 billion to $4.5 billion.

