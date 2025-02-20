Utz Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.3…

HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.3 million.

The Hanover, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $341 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $346.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $16 million, or 19 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.41 billion.

