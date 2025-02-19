How to Use Food as Medicine

Your health is directly influenced by the food choices you make. Unfortunately, the typical American diet often lacks the nutrients…

Your health is directly influenced by the food choices you make. Unfortunately, the typical American diet often lacks the nutrients needed to promote long-term health and wellness. The concept of “food as medicine” emphasizes how healthy dietary patterns combined with positive lifestyle habits, can prevent, manage and even treat disease by forming a vital link between dietary habits and healthcare.

Study after study confirms how dietary habits can affect the risk of certain diseases, and influence quality of life, health and longevity. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, poor dietary habits are a leading cause of illness in the U.S., associated with more than 500,000 deaths each year.

A recent study declared that one in every five deaths globally is linked to a poor diet, more than any other risk factor — including tobacco.

Food is a powerful complement, but not a substitute, for medication.

What Is Food as Medicine?

Food as medicine refers to the concept that food can be used to promote health, prevent disease and treat certain medical conditions. Food is a matrix composed of essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, phytochemicals, fiber and other nutrients critical for every cell in the body and its functions.

“Food is biological information, containing thousands of natural compounds that alter and influence nearly every pathway and tissue in the body, as well the health and function of our gut microbiome,” says Darius Mozaffarian, director of Food is Medicine Institute at Tufts University.

There are so many foods with disease-fighting compounds that can improve your health.

“So many whole foods have powerful medicinal properties, especially plant foods, but fruits, vegetables and fermented foods are at the top of the list for their anti-inflammatory and gut-health benefits,” says Maggie Moon, author of “The MIND Diet.”

Choosing minimally processed, nutrient-dense foods is an ideal way to provide your body with the fuel it needs for optimal health. Both plant and animal foods have nutritious compounds.

— Plant-based: Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts and seeds are packed with antioxidants, beneficial plant compounds and fiber that combat inflammation and support gut health.

— Animal-based: Lean meats, seafood and dairy contain omega-3 fatty acids, amino acids, vitamins and minerals essential for growth, immune function and bone health.

“Food is absolutely medicine, and it’s easier than you think to use foods to help you feel better — to boost energy, to improve sleep, to ease stress and anxiety and so much more,” says Joy Bauer, NBC’s Today Show Nutrition and Health Expert.

How to Use Food as Medicine

Food is a double-edged sword. The nutrients in food can impact your health in both positive and negative ways.

“Food can be and is medicine to treat many diseases and also the poison that causes many ailments. But food is not only medicine. It’s also taste, joy, tradition, family and pride,” says Mozaffarian, who is also a Distinguished Professor, Dean Emeritus, Jean Mayer Professor of Nutrition, and Professor of Medicine at Tufts University.

— Positive Effects: Healthy foods help contain free radicals to help protect against disease, boost longevity and promote wellness.

— Negative Effects: Ultra-processed foods, sugary drinks and excess sodium, saturated fat and alcohol contribute to chronic inflammation, obesity, Type 2 diabetes, and heart disease and increased disease risk.

To embrace the healthy concepts of food as medicine, choose a dietary pattern for better health. The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend plant-forward eating patterns, such as:

— Mediterranean Diet: Rich in healthy fats, lean proteins, fruits, vegetables and whole grains. The Mediterranean diet has consistently rated highly among U.S News’s Best Diets due to its emphasis on natural, unprocessed foods.

— DASH Diet: Emphasizes reducing sodium intake while focusing on nutrient-rich foods to lower blood pressure and support heart health.

— MIND Diet: A hybrid of the Mediterranean and DASH diets designed to support brain health and reduce the risk of cognitive decline.

Each of these shares a common focus on whole foods, healthy fats, lean proteins and minimal processing. By adopting one of these dietary patterns, individuals can harness the medicinal power of food to improve their overall health.

Foods as Medicine List

While there’s no single “superfood,” a balanced variety of whole foods offers numerous health benefits.

“A dietary pattern of healthy foods is foundational. There is no quick fix, shortcut or single magic food that will heal all, rather it is a variety and balance of nourishing foods that provide a wide array of macro, micro and phytonutrients to help you feel your best” says Moon.

Eating a wide variety of these powerful foods can help deliver benefits:

— Fruits and Vegetables: Rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, they help combat inflammation and support immune function. Blueberries, bell peppers and spinach are among the richest in disease-fighting compounds.

— Whole Grains: High in fiber, whole grains promote digestive health and help regulate blood sugar levels. “Whole grain oats are one of the best sources of soluble fiber, which has been shown to lower cholesterol,” says Bauer.

— Nuts and Seeds: Packed with healthy fats, protein and antioxidants, these foods support heart health and brain function. “These are naturally low in carb, and offer protein, fiber and heart-healthy unsaturated fat, making them a great snack for managing blood sugar,” says Bauer.

— Fermented Foods: Yogurt, kefir, kimchi and sauerkraut support gut health by providing beneficial probiotics.

— Fatty Fish: Salmon, mackerel and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids that reduce inflammation and support heart health.

— Green Tea and Spices: Green tea contains catechins, while spices like turmeric offer anti-inflammatory benefits.

— Beans and Legumes: High in plant-based protein and fiber, beans, chickpeas and other legumes support heart health, digestion and help maintain steady blood sugar levels.

— Low-Fat Dairy and Lean Meats: Provide essential protein, vitamins and minerals like calcium and vitamin B12, which support bone health and muscle maintenance.

Expert Tips for Getting Started

One of the easiest ways to get started is by simply adding more fruits and vegetables to your diet.

“Veggies and fruit are packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to keep your body healthy and strong. Plus, they’re a terrific source of fiber to lower cholesterol and balance blood sugar, which is important for reducing your risk for heart disease, diabetes and other concerning health conditions,” says Bauer. “Include as many as possible because the variety of compounds they contain work together and all have different types of benefits important to health.”

Instead of focusing on what to limit, “select foods that are both minimally processed and come from specific food groups linked to good health: fruits, nuts, seeds, legumes, vegetables, intact or low processed whole grains, yogurt and fish. If you’d like, add cheese, poultry, milk and eggs in moderation and an occasional serving of unprocessed red meat can be considered,” says Mozaffarian.

Registered dietitians Moon and Bauer offer these practical tips to help get started eating a healthier diet and using food as medicine:

— Add fruits and vegetables wherever you can — to snacks, smoothies, soups, salads or omelets.

— Feed your gut with fermented foods like yogurt, sauerkraut and kimchi.

— Go for the grain. Choose whole grains over refined grains.

— Focus on healthy fats from avocados, nuts and fatty fish.

— Eat a variety of colorful produce to maximize nutrient intake.

— Plan meals. Create a weekly meal plan that includes a variety of whole foods.

— Shop smart, fill your cart with fresh produce, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats.

— Cook more at home where you have control over ingredients and portion sizes.

— Read labels and look for foods with minimal added sugars, sodium and artificial ingredients.

— Stay consistent. Start small with sustainable changes that can lead to long-term health benefits.

Lifestyle Factors

Diet and lifestyle are not the only factors at play when it comes to disease risk. Genetics, age, sex, stress, pollution, and smoking also play roles.

Studies show that combining a healthy diet with regular exercise, stress management, adequate sleep, and avoiding smoking can add over a decade of disease-free years to your life.

Food is Not a Replacement for Medicine

While food has powerful health benefits, it is not a replacement for traditional medicine. Medications remain essential for managing many conditions. Always consult with a healthcare provider before making changes to your treatment plan.

Food and medicine work best together when used in complementary ways. For example, a person managing diabetes might use a combination of medication, dietary changes and regular exercise to maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

Innovative food as medicine programs like medically tailored meals and healthy food prescriptions help bring nutritious food to patients. “The provision of healthy meals or groceries, supported by health insurance, appears to be the most powerful innovation,” says Mozaffarian. These initiatives demonstrate the growing recognition of food’s potential role in healthcare.

Bottom Line

Food goes beyond satisfying hunger. It can reduce disease risk, improve quality of life and enhance longevity. Experts agree that adopting a nutrient-rich diet is one of the most impactful steps for better health.

“The secret to a long, healthy life is clear: eat well, exercise, get enough sleep, reduce mental stress and have meaning in life,” says Mozaffarian.

By embracing the principles of food as medicine, you can take charge of your health and enjoy the lasting benefits of a well-nourished body.

Update 02/20/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.