USANA Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The nutritional supplement maker posted revenue of $213.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $42 million, or $2.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $854.5 million.

USANA Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.35 to $3 per share, with revenue in the range of $920 million to $1 billion.

