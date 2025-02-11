USA Compression: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $25.4…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $25.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 18 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The natural gas compression services company posted revenue of $245.9 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $241.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $99.6 million, or 72 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $950.4 million.

