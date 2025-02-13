US Foods: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $66…

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $66 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rosemont, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 84 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $9.49 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.47 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $494 million, or $2.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $37.88 billion.

