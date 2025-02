WASHINGTON (AP) — US employers added just 143,000 jobs last month, jobless rate slips to 4% to start the year…

WASHINGTON (AP) — US employers added just 143,000 jobs last month, jobless rate slips to 4% to start the year (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported US employers added 140,000 jobs).

