Urban Outfitters: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $120.3 million.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of $1.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $1.04 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories retailer posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.62 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $402.5 million, or $4.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.55 billion.

