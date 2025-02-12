Upwork: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Upwork Inc. (UPWK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $147.2 million…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Upwork Inc. (UPWK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $147.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had profit of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 30 cents per share.

The online freelance marketplace operator posted revenue of $191.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $180.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $215.6 million, or $1.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $769.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Upwork expects its per-share earnings to range from 24 cents to 26 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $186 million to $191 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Upwork expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.05 to $1.10 per share, with revenue ranging from $740 million to $760 million.

