UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

February 28, 2025, 6:58 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2024.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1ChromoTher 3.80 .63 2.05 +1.41 +219.8
2iBio 5.83 2.31 5.83 +3.38 +138.0
3AXILBrnds 10.75 3.86 8.16 +4.30 +111.3
4PowrREITpfA 8.91 3.48 7.17 +3.67 +104.8
5GoldResource .49 .20 .47 +.24 +104.3
6RegHlthPrpfA 2.15 .38 .68 +.32 + 90.5
7i80Gold .85 .51 .77 +.29 + 59.6
8FlexibleSolu 23 7.24 3.46 5.69 +2.08 + 57.5
9AvinoSlv&Gg 1.53 .88 1.24 +.36 + 40.7
10DakotaGold 3.50 2.21 3.03 +.83 + 37.7
11CentrusEngy 29 122.95 67.52 90.73 +24.12 + 36.2
12BMTechwt .77 .55 .75 +.17 + 28.8
13EquinoxGld 43 7.22 5.04 6.42 +1.40 + 27.9
14ProtalixBio 47 2.76 1.86 2.33 +.45 + 23.9
15SunLinkHlth 1.55 .78 1.09 +.21 + 23.9
16TrilogyMetl 1.76 1.06 1.43 +.27 + 23.3
17Innsuites 44 2.70 2.14 2.62 +.46 + 21.2
18RennFund 2.88 2.22 2.70 +.47 + 21.1
19ArenaGpHl 1.79 1.05 1.61 +.27 + 20.1
20SilvrcupMet 25 3.85 2.92 3.53 +.53 + 17.7
21MultiWays .37 .26 .33 +.05 + 17.3
22TrioPetrolrs 3.25 1.01 1.40 +.19 + 15.7
23SeabrdCp 8 3014.43 2400.00 2802.11+372.45 + 15.3
24IdahoStrRs 98 14.49 10.06 11.74 +1.55 + 15.2
25XtantMed 51 .67 .43 .51 +.07 + 15.1
26LGLGroup 43 7.01 6.00 6.85 +.88 + 14.7
27SolitarioRes .78 .55 .68 +.08 + 13.4
28VistaGold .71 .55 .63 +.07 + 12.0
29RetractblTch 1 .89 .68 .77 +.08 + 11.9
30LineageCell .75 .50 .56 +.06 + 11.7
31StrwbryFlds 12.03 10.13 11.72 +1.18 + 11.2
32MAGSilverg 17.31 13.57 15.01 +1.41 + 10.4
33ImperOilg 8 73.33 61.34 67.84 +6.24 + 10.1
34iShsFinlCapbt 36.100 31.99 35.53 +3.14 + 9.7
35NewGoldg 3.15 2.51 2.72 +.24 + 9.7
36EmersonRhs .59 .42 .46 +.04 + 9.5
37B2goldCpg 11 2.94 2.20 2.66 +.22 + 9.0
38GamcoGoldNR 4.22 3.80 4.09 +.32 + 8.5
39Can-Fite 2.04 1.35 1.76 +.14 + 8.3
40IssuerDirect 11 11.57 8.26 9.68 +.74 + 8.3
41CBOEGlbMk 29 216.83 187.30 210.80 +15.40 +7.9
42GeeGroupInc 3 .51 .21 .22 +.02 + 7.7
43FriedmanInds 6 17.80 13.93 16.41 +1.12 + 7.3
44ArmataPhr 2.37 1.85 1.99 +.14 + 7.3
45TasekoM 2.32 1.77 2.08 +.14 + 7.2
46Trio-Tech 30 6.25 5.56 6.22 +.41 + 7.1
47CaldeoniaMn 6 10.75 8.81 10.07 +.66 + 7.0
48DelaNatlMu 10.83 10.03 10.81 +.68 + 6.7
49cbdMD .82 .33 .40 +.02 + 6.1
50EVIInds 18.75 15.97 17.32 +.97 + 5.9
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1AEONBioph .59 .07 .07 .47 87.4
2AtlasClearnrs 15.27 1.73 3.25 6.35 66.1
3BrazilPotshn 8.60 2.18 2.66 5.04 65.5
4HyperDatpfD 26.50 9.13 9.25 —17.04 64.8
5ComstockM 4 .81 .25 .29 .51 63.9
6OSTherapn 7.00 1.56 1.65 2.63 61.4
7AgEaglAerrs 3.60 1.43 1.46 2.01 57.9
8KnowLabs .22 .08 .09 .09 50.0
9AltaGlbGrpn 1.73 .70 .75 .67 47.2
10GeniusGrprs .62 .31 .37 .32 46.8
11Castellum 2.00 .61 1.08 .92 46.0
12FOXOTch .38 .15 .17 .12 41.6
13OceanPwr 1.75 .53 .60 .42 41.4
14MarygoldCos 2.00 .95 1.04 .72 40.9
15Southlndwt .25 .15 .15 .09 37.1
16GranTrrag 3 8.19 4.51 4.60 2.63 36.4
17Inuvo .79 .38 .41 .23 36.1
18HyperDatars 1 6.48 2.62 3.11 1.75 36.0
19ITTechPck .71 .30 .39 .21 35.4
20NFTLtdrs 3.66 2.11 2.30 1.24 35.0
21EONResc 1.90 .52 .55 .27 32.9
22AIMImmu .25 .11 .14 .06 31.8
23BettrChoicrs 2.49 1.50 1.64 .71 30.2
24MastchDig 19 15.74 10.01 10.53 4.37 29.3
25SatixfyComm 2.03 1.02 1.11 .43 27.8
26BirksGroup 2.03 1.03 1.18 .43 26.8
27Northann .38 .19 .20 .07 26.7
28GencorInds 12 18.10 11.95 13.04 4.61 26.1
29PlanetGrnrs 3.00 1.73 1.94 .66 25.2
30CalidiBiothrs 1.54 .58 .88 .27 23.5
31BrilliAn 4.15 2.57 2.92 .89 23.4
32RydeGrpn .54 .31 .36 .10 22.6
33CatheterPrrs .61 .33 .35 .10 22.4
34USAntimony 2.09 1.26 1.38 .39 22.0
35KairosPhn 3.25 .85 1.19 .33 21.7
36WidePoint 3 5.10 3.41 3.79 1.05 21.7
37Oragenics .63 .25 .29 .08 21.4
38MyomoInc 7.17 4.90 5.07 1.37 21.3
39LairdSuper 8.26 5.55 6.25 1.63 20.7
40EngyFuelsgrs 6 6.05 3.97 4.12 1.01 19.7
41MobileInfr 4.64 2.85 3.66 .84 18.7
42PineapplFinl .70 .34 .37 .08 18.1
43iShIndiaSCbt 77.71 61.73 62.72 —13.73 18.0
44IvanhoeEl 8.19 5.56 6.21 1.34 17.7
45PalatinTch 1.45 .79 .91 .20 17.7
46TherivBiolrs 2.03 1.15 1.44 .31 17.7
47Cel-Sci .68 .31 .33 .07 17.5
48DenisonMing 2.19 1.43 1.49 .31 17.2
49SachemCap 2 1.40 1.00 1.12 .23 17.0
50CoreMolding 7 16.79 13.00 13.73 2.81 17.0
—————————

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

