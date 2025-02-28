UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have gone up the most and down the…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2024.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1ChromoTher
|3.80
|.63
|2.05
|+1.41
|+219.8
|2iBio
|5.83
|2.31
|5.83
|+3.38
|+138.0
|3AXILBrnds
|10.75
|3.86
|8.16
|+4.30
|+111.3
|4PowrREITpfA
|8.91
|3.48
|7.17
|+3.67
|+104.8
|5GoldResource
|.49
|.20
|.47
|+.24
|+104.3
|6RegHlthPrpfA
|2.15
|.38
|.68
|+.32
|+
|90.5
|7i80Gold
|.85
|.51
|.77
|+.29
|+
|59.6
|8FlexibleSolu
|23
|7.24
|3.46
|5.69
|+2.08
|+
|57.5
|9AvinoSlv&Gg
|1.53
|.88
|1.24
|+.36
|+
|40.7
|10DakotaGold
|3.50
|2.21
|3.03
|+.83
|+
|37.7
|11CentrusEngy
|29
|122.95
|67.52
|90.73
|+24.12
|+
|36.2
|12BMTechwt
|.77
|.55
|.75
|+.17
|+
|28.8
|13EquinoxGld
|43
|7.22
|5.04
|6.42
|+1.40
|+
|27.9
|14ProtalixBio
|47
|2.76
|1.86
|2.33
|+.45
|+
|23.9
|15SunLinkHlth
|1.55
|.78
|1.09
|+.21
|+
|23.9
|16TrilogyMetl
|1.76
|1.06
|1.43
|+.27
|+
|23.3
|17Innsuites
|44
|2.70
|2.14
|2.62
|+.46
|+
|21.2
|18RennFund
|2.88
|2.22
|2.70
|+.47
|+
|21.1
|19ArenaGpHl
|1.79
|1.05
|1.61
|+.27
|+
|20.1
|20SilvrcupMet
|25
|3.85
|2.92
|3.53
|+.53
|+
|17.7
|21MultiWays
|.37
|.26
|.33
|+.05
|+
|17.3
|22TrioPetrolrs
|3.25
|1.01
|1.40
|+.19
|+
|15.7
|23SeabrdCp
|8
|3014.43
|2400.00
|2802.11+372.45
|+
|15.3
|24IdahoStrRs
|98
|14.49
|10.06
|11.74
|+1.55
|+
|15.2
|25XtantMed
|51
|.67
|.43
|.51
|+.07
|+
|15.1
|26LGLGroup
|43
|7.01
|6.00
|6.85
|+.88
|+
|14.7
|27SolitarioRes
|.78
|.55
|.68
|+.08
|+
|13.4
|28VistaGold
|.71
|.55
|.63
|+.07
|+
|12.0
|29RetractblTch
|1
|.89
|.68
|.77
|+.08
|+
|11.9
|30LineageCell
|.75
|.50
|.56
|+.06
|+
|11.7
|31StrwbryFlds
|12.03
|10.13
|11.72
|+1.18
|+
|11.2
|32MAGSilverg
|17.31
|13.57
|15.01
|+1.41
|+
|10.4
|33ImperOilg
|8
|73.33
|61.34
|67.84
|+6.24
|+
|10.1
|34iShsFinlCapbt
|36.100
|31.99
|35.53
|+3.14
|+
|9.7
|35NewGoldg
|3.15
|2.51
|2.72
|+.24
|+
|9.7
|36EmersonRhs
|.59
|.42
|.46
|+.04
|+
|9.5
|37B2goldCpg
|11
|2.94
|2.20
|2.66
|+.22
|+
|9.0
|38GamcoGoldNR
|4.22
|3.80
|4.09
|+.32
|+
|8.5
|39Can-Fite
|2.04
|1.35
|1.76
|+.14
|+
|8.3
|40IssuerDirect
|11
|11.57
|8.26
|9.68
|+.74
|+
|8.3
|41CBOEGlbMk
|29
|216.83
|187.30
|210.80
|+15.40
|+7.9
|42GeeGroupInc
|3
|.51
|.21
|.22
|+.02
|+
|7.7
|43FriedmanInds
|6
|17.80
|13.93
|16.41
|+1.12
|+
|7.3
|44ArmataPhr
|2.37
|1.85
|1.99
|+.14
|+
|7.3
|45TasekoM
|2.32
|1.77
|2.08
|+.14
|+
|7.2
|46Trio-Tech
|30
|6.25
|5.56
|6.22
|+.41
|+
|7.1
|47CaldeoniaMn
|6
|10.75
|8.81
|10.07
|+.66
|+
|7.0
|48DelaNatlMu
|10.83
|10.03
|10.81
|+.68
|+
|6.7
|49cbdMD
|.82
|.33
|.40
|+.02
|+
|6.1
|50EVIInds
|18.75
|15.97
|17.32
|+.97
|+
|5.9
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1AEONBioph
|.59
|.07
|.07
|—
|.47
|—
|87.4
|2AtlasClearnrs
|15.27
|1.73
|3.25
|—
|6.35
|—
|66.1
|3BrazilPotshn
|8.60
|2.18
|2.66
|—
|5.04
|—
|65.5
|4HyperDatpfD
|26.50
|9.13
|9.25
|—17.04
|—
|64.8
|5ComstockM
|4
|.81
|.25
|.29
|—
|.51
|—
|63.9
|6OSTherapn
|7.00
|1.56
|1.65
|—
|2.63
|—
|61.4
|7AgEaglAerrs
|3.60
|1.43
|1.46
|—
|2.01
|—
|57.9
|8KnowLabs
|.22
|.08
|.09
|—
|.09
|—
|50.0
|9AltaGlbGrpn
|1.73
|.70
|.75
|—
|.67
|—
|47.2
|10GeniusGrprs
|.62
|.31
|.37
|—
|.32
|—
|46.8
|11Castellum
|2.00
|.61
|1.08
|—
|.92
|—
|46.0
|12FOXOTch
|.38
|.15
|.17
|—
|.12
|—
|41.6
|13OceanPwr
|1.75
|.53
|.60
|—
|.42
|—
|41.4
|14MarygoldCos
|2.00
|.95
|1.04
|—
|.72
|—
|40.9
|15Southlndwt
|.25
|.15
|.15
|—
|.09
|—
|37.1
|16GranTrrag
|3
|8.19
|4.51
|4.60
|—
|2.63
|—
|36.4
|17Inuvo
|.79
|.38
|.41
|—
|.23
|—
|36.1
|18HyperDatars
|1
|6.48
|2.62
|3.11
|—
|1.75
|—
|36.0
|19ITTechPck
|.71
|.30
|.39
|—
|.21
|—
|35.4
|20NFTLtdrs
|3.66
|2.11
|2.30
|—
|1.24
|—
|35.0
|21EONResc
|1.90
|.52
|.55
|—
|.27
|—
|32.9
|22AIMImmu
|.25
|.11
|.14
|—
|.06
|—
|31.8
|23BettrChoicrs
|2.49
|1.50
|1.64
|—
|.71
|—
|30.2
|24MastchDig
|19
|15.74
|10.01
|10.53
|—
|4.37
|—
|29.3
|25SatixfyComm
|2.03
|1.02
|1.11
|—
|.43
|—
|27.8
|26BirksGroup
|2.03
|1.03
|1.18
|—
|.43
|—
|26.8
|27Northann
|.38
|.19
|.20
|—
|.07
|—
|26.7
|28GencorInds
|12
|18.10
|11.95
|13.04
|—
|4.61
|—
|26.1
|29PlanetGrnrs
|3.00
|1.73
|1.94
|—
|.66
|—
|25.2
|30CalidiBiothrs
|1.54
|.58
|.88
|—
|.27
|—
|23.5
|31BrilliAn
|4.15
|2.57
|2.92
|—
|.89
|—
|23.4
|32RydeGrpn
|.54
|.31
|.36
|—
|.10
|—
|22.6
|33CatheterPrrs
|.61
|.33
|.35
|—
|.10
|—
|22.4
|34USAntimony
|2.09
|1.26
|1.38
|—
|.39
|—
|22.0
|35KairosPhn
|3.25
|.85
|1.19
|—
|.33
|—
|21.7
|36WidePoint
|3
|5.10
|3.41
|3.79
|—
|1.05
|—
|21.7
|37Oragenics
|.63
|.25
|.29
|—
|.08
|—
|21.4
|38MyomoInc
|7.17
|4.90
|5.07
|—
|1.37
|—
|21.3
|39LairdSuper
|8.26
|5.55
|6.25
|—
|1.63
|—
|20.7
|40EngyFuelsgrs
|6
|6.05
|3.97
|4.12
|—
|1.01
|—
|19.7
|41MobileInfr
|4.64
|2.85
|3.66
|—
|.84
|—
|18.7
|42PineapplFinl
|.70
|.34
|.37
|—
|.08
|—
|18.1
|43iShIndiaSCbt
|77.71
|61.73
|62.72
|—13.73
|—
|18.0
|44IvanhoeEl
|8.19
|5.56
|6.21
|—
|1.34
|—
|17.7
|45PalatinTch
|1.45
|.79
|.91
|—
|.20
|—
|17.7
|46TherivBiolrs
|2.03
|1.15
|1.44
|—
|.31
|—
|17.7
|47Cel-Sci
|.68
|.31
|.33
|—
|.07
|—
|17.5
|48DenisonMing
|2.19
|1.43
|1.49
|—
|.31
|—
|17.2
|49SachemCap
|2
|1.40
|1.00
|1.12
|—
|.23
|—
|17.0
|50CoreMolding
|7
|16.79
|13.00
|13.73
|—
|2.81
|—
|17.0
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.