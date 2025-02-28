UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most and down the most…
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1Diginexn
|75.99
|3.60
|68.72
|+61.22
|+816.3
|2Dominari
|13.58
|.96
|7.80
|+6.82
|+692.7
|3DatChatwt
|.90
|.08
|.30
|+.25
|+552.2
|4Aimfinitywt
|.12
|.01
|.03
|+.02
|+314.3
|5Aclarionwt
|.25
|.01
|.07
|+.05
|+265.0
|6QVCGroupB
|13.69
|2.00
|9.99
|+7.10
|+245.7
|7Wang&Leeh
|9.66
|1.39
|6.01
|+4.25
|+240.5
|8RpdMcrBio
|4.04
|.91
|3.05
|+2.15
|+238.9
|9CohenCirclwt
|1.69
|.32
|1.45
|+1.00
|+222.9
|10VerifyMewt
|.75
|.04
|.09
|+.06
|+210.3
|11NuvveHldwt
|.06
|.01
|.04
|+.03
|+207.7
|12Yoshiharu
|16.50
|2.71
|9.92
|+6.64
|+202.4
|13Wellchangen
|2.86
|.99
|2.81
|+1.85
|+192.7
|14Lottery.cm
|2.33
|.30
|1.40
|+.92
|+189.3
|15OnclogyIns
|9
|1.17
|.25
|.85
|+.54
|+175.7
|16RebornCoffe
|8.30
|1.20
|4.56
|+2.90
|+174.7
|17Wag!Grpwt
|.04
|.01
|.04
|+.02
|+169.2
|18Neuronetcs
|5.03
|1.40
|4.25
|+2.64
|+164.0
|19InflctPtAcwt
|1.64
|.50
|1.29
|+.80
|+163.3
|20Invivyd
|2.74
|.36
|1.16
|+.72
|+161.9
|21JiuziHldrs
|6.46
|1.30
|3.56
|+2.17
|+155.6
|22VNETGrp
|16.13
|4.61
|11.73
|+6.99
|+147.5
|23Noodles&Co
|1.74
|.55
|1.42
|+.84
|+145.3
|24Biomerica
|1.27
|.29
|.74
|+.44
|+145.0
|25RevelBioscwt
|.02
|.01
|.02
|+.01
|+142.9
|26MrblgteAcwt
|.13
|.03
|.07
|+.04
|+133.3
|27SkylnBldrAn
|9.75
|3.79
|9.59
|+5.42
|+130.0
|28Lightbridge
|16.90
|4.81
|10.85
|+6.12
|+129.4
|29Dermatawt
|.03
|.01
|.03
|+.01
|+127.3
|30AvalGlbCrers
|9.69
|3.10
|7.25
|+3.99
|+122.4
|31ConduitPhwt
|.02
|.01
|.01
|+.01
|+116.7
|32GRAILn
|63.99
|16.56
|38.56
|+20.71
|+116.0
|33CreatvMd
|6.90
|2.12
|4.97
|+2.66
|+115.2
|34CumberlndPh
|7.19
|2.08
|4.86
|+2.49
|+105.1
|35GCMGrsvwt
|2.95
|1.09
|2.58
|+1.32
|+104.8
|36Accolade
|6.97
|3.33
|6.97
|+3.55
|+103.8
|37DigitalTurbine
|6.86
|1.65
|3.43
|+1.74
|+103.0
|38CompssTh
|4.08
|1.40
|2.90
|+1.45
|+100.0
|39SRIVARUwt
|.04
|.01
|.02
|+.01
|+100.0
|40SonderHldwt
|.02
|.01
|.01
|+.01
|+100.0
|41SPIEngy
|1.75
|.38
|.77
|+.38
|+
|98.4
|42H&EEquip
|21
|101.28
|43.24
|95.90
|+46.94
|+
|95.9
|43CoeptisThrrs
|13.70
|3.80
|10.75
|+5.25
|+
|95.5
|44Trivago
|5.03
|2.18
|4.26
|+2.08
|+
|95.4
|45OrganogenHld
|10
|6.40
|2.88
|6.21
|+3.01
|+
|94.1
|46XunleiLtd
|4.81
|1.90
|3.86
|+1.87
|+
|94.0
|47RootIncA
|141.23
|70.25
|135.17
|+62.58
|+
|86.2
|48TizianaLfh
|1.33
|.63
|1.29
|+.59
|+
|85.3
|49SuperComrs
|18.95
|5.11
|8.93
|+4.11
|+
|85.3
|50EnergFocd
|2.95
|1.19
|2.19
|+1.00
|+
|84.0
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1ChinaLibEdrs
|7.90
|.05
|.05
|—
|4.30
|—
|99.0
|2MullenAutors
|78.00
|2.29
|2.57
|—69.43
|—
|96.4
|3ChansonIntA
|6.48
|.21
|.25
|—
|4.86
|—
|95.2
|4CyngnIncrs
|129.00
|5.63
|6.83—120.52
|—
|94.6
|5JupiterNeun
|11.11
|.63
|.65
|—10.05
|—
|93.9
|6Aclarionrs
|129.65
|2.43
|3.35
|—44.89
|—
|93.1
|7FitellCorp
|11.73
|.63
|.68
|—
|8.06
|—
|92.3
|8Immaticswt
|.33
|.02
|.02
|—
|.23
|—
|92.1
|9MeiwuTch
|3.50
|.16
|.18
|—
|1.91
|—
|91.6
|10StarboxArs
|1.79
|.14
|.14
|—
|1.45
|—
|91.1
|11IconEnrgyn
|2.33
|.19
|.22
|—
|2.01
|—
|90.3
|12SUNation
|2.70
|.27
|.29
|—
|2.34
|—
|89.0
|13PTLLTDn
|15.78
|1.13
|1.16
|—
|9.28
|—
|88.9
|14Baijiayunrs
|1
|3.61
|.36
|.42
|—
|3.19
|—
|88.4
|15LogicMarkrs
|1.75
|.18
|.18
|—
|1.32
|—
|87.8
|16StarFashAn
|17.91
|.80
|.97
|—
|6.11
|—
|86.3
|17Algorhythrs
|67.80
|2.21
|2.41
|—15.19
|—
|86.3
|18SMXSecArs
|17.10
|2.20
|2.31
|—14.51
|—
|86.3
|19SharpsTchrs
|2.30
|.26
|.29
|—
|1.78
|—
|86.2
|20Eyenoviars
|12.56
|1.43
|1.69
|—
|9.99
|—
|85.5
|21DigitalAlly
|1
|.66
|.07
|.08
|—
|.45
|—
|85.5
|22Neumora
|2.86
|1.51
|1.56
|—
|9.04
|—
|85.3
|23WrkMedTchn
|6.00
|.67
|.72
|—
|4.10
|—
|85.1
|24LeapThera
|3.58
|.45
|.46
|—
|2.41
|—
|83.9
|25ConduitPhrs
|18.30
|1.09
|1.20
|—
|5.70
|—
|82.6
|26OceanBioA
|.76
|.09
|.10
|—
|.45
|—
|81.9
|27WindtreeThrs
|19.75
|3.12
|3.18
|—14.27
|—
|81.8
|28CrwnElectrs
|24.45
|3.91
|3.92
|—17.38
|—
|81.6
|29TStamprs
|17.25
|2.27
|2.45
|—10.80
|—
|81.5
|30ChXiangtai
|1
|1.07
|.16
|.18
|—
|.80
|—
|81.4
|31OmegaTher
|.96
|.10
|.14
|—
|.60
|—
|80.8
|32TENHldgsn
|8.54
|1.15
|1.32
|—
|5.48
|—
|80.6
|33WheelerRErs
|19.20
|2.57
|2.62
|—10.86
|—
|80.6
|34Volconrs
|10.10
|.77
|.85
|—
|3.52
|—
|80.5
|35MicroCloudrs
|6.60
|.92
|.97
|—
|3.96
|—
|80.3
|36DamonIncn
|1.08
|.16
|.17
|—
|.68
|—
|80.1
|37LytusTech
|.90
|.15
|.17
|—
|.67
|—
|79.6
|38VincerxPhrs
|5.04
|1.05
|1.09
|—
|4.17
|—
|79.3
|39StardustPwr
|4.20
|.66
|.75
|—
|2.84
|—
|79.2
|40UnivrsPharrs
|.68
|.12
|.13
|—
|.48
|—
|79.0
|41GraphjetA
|1.39
|.19
|.19
|—
|.71
|—
|78.7
|42Lichen
|.20
|.04
|.04
|—
|.14
|—
|78.7
|43QuantumCprs
|60.88
|11.21
|11.79
|—42.13
|—
|78.1
|44IGMBiosci
|7.09
|1.26
|1.36
|—
|4.75
|—
|77.7
|45MustngBiors
|21.95
|1.82
|2.00
|—
|6.85
|—
|77.4
|46ReShLifesrs
|5.19
|.98
|1.03
|—
|3.43
|—
|76.9
|47Allakos
|1.30
|.23
|.28
|—
|.93
|—
|76.9
|48Shinecors
|4.69
|1.02
|1.05
|—
|3.48
|—
|76.8
|49Blaizen
|19.25
|2.85
|3.06
|—10.03
|—
|76.6
|50AspiraWm
|.79
|.16
|.17
|—
|.54
|—
|76.5
|—————————
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.