UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

February 28, 2025, 6:57 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
and down the most based on percent of change
for 2024.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1Diginexn 75.99 3.60 68.72 +61.22 +816.3
2Dominari 13.58 .96 7.80 +6.82 +692.7
3DatChatwt .90 .08 .30 +.25 +552.2
4Aimfinitywt .12 .01 .03 +.02 +314.3
5Aclarionwt .25 .01 .07 +.05 +265.0
6QVCGroupB 13.69 2.00 9.99 +7.10 +245.7
7Wang&Leeh 9.66 1.39 6.01 +4.25 +240.5
8RpdMcrBio 4.04 .91 3.05 +2.15 +238.9
9CohenCirclwt 1.69 .32 1.45 +1.00 +222.9
10VerifyMewt .75 .04 .09 +.06 +210.3
11NuvveHldwt .06 .01 .04 +.03 +207.7
12Yoshiharu 16.50 2.71 9.92 +6.64 +202.4
13Wellchangen 2.86 .99 2.81 +1.85 +192.7
14Lottery.cm 2.33 .30 1.40 +.92 +189.3
15OnclogyIns 9 1.17 .25 .85 +.54 +175.7
16RebornCoffe 8.30 1.20 4.56 +2.90 +174.7
17Wag!Grpwt .04 .01 .04 +.02 +169.2
18Neuronetcs 5.03 1.40 4.25 +2.64 +164.0
19InflctPtAcwt 1.64 .50 1.29 +.80 +163.3
20Invivyd 2.74 .36 1.16 +.72 +161.9
21JiuziHldrs 6.46 1.30 3.56 +2.17 +155.6
22VNETGrp 16.13 4.61 11.73 +6.99 +147.5
23Noodles&Co 1.74 .55 1.42 +.84 +145.3
24Biomerica 1.27 .29 .74 +.44 +145.0
25RevelBioscwt .02 .01 .02 +.01 +142.9
26MrblgteAcwt .13 .03 .07 +.04 +133.3
27SkylnBldrAn 9.75 3.79 9.59 +5.42 +130.0
28Lightbridge 16.90 4.81 10.85 +6.12 +129.4
29Dermatawt .03 .01 .03 +.01 +127.3
30AvalGlbCrers 9.69 3.10 7.25 +3.99 +122.4
31ConduitPhwt .02 .01 .01 +.01 +116.7
32GRAILn 63.99 16.56 38.56 +20.71 +116.0
33CreatvMd 6.90 2.12 4.97 +2.66 +115.2
34CumberlndPh 7.19 2.08 4.86 +2.49 +105.1
35GCMGrsvwt 2.95 1.09 2.58 +1.32 +104.8
36Accolade 6.97 3.33 6.97 +3.55 +103.8
37DigitalTurbine 6.86 1.65 3.43 +1.74 +103.0
38CompssTh 4.08 1.40 2.90 +1.45 +100.0
39SRIVARUwt .04 .01 .02 +.01 +100.0
40SonderHldwt .02 .01 .01 +.01 +100.0
41SPIEngy 1.75 .38 .77 +.38 + 98.4
42H&EEquip 21 101.28 43.24 95.90 +46.94 + 95.9
43CoeptisThrrs 13.70 3.80 10.75 +5.25 + 95.5
44Trivago 5.03 2.18 4.26 +2.08 + 95.4
45OrganogenHld 10 6.40 2.88 6.21 +3.01 + 94.1
46XunleiLtd 4.81 1.90 3.86 +1.87 + 94.0
47RootIncA 141.23 70.25 135.17 +62.58 + 86.2
48TizianaLfh 1.33 .63 1.29 +.59 + 85.3
49SuperComrs 18.95 5.11 8.93 +4.11 + 85.3
50EnergFocd 2.95 1.19 2.19 +1.00 + 84.0
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1ChinaLibEdrs 7.90 .05 .05 4.30 99.0
2MullenAutors 78.00 2.29 2.57 —69.43 96.4
3ChansonIntA 6.48 .21 .25 4.86 95.2
4CyngnIncrs 129.00 5.63 6.83—120.52 94.6
5JupiterNeun 11.11 .63 .65 —10.05 93.9
6Aclarionrs 129.65 2.43 3.35 —44.89 93.1
7FitellCorp 11.73 .63 .68 8.06 92.3
8Immaticswt .33 .02 .02 .23 92.1
9MeiwuTch 3.50 .16 .18 1.91 91.6
10StarboxArs 1.79 .14 .14 1.45 91.1
11IconEnrgyn 2.33 .19 .22 2.01 90.3
12SUNation 2.70 .27 .29 2.34 89.0
13PTLLTDn 15.78 1.13 1.16 9.28 88.9
14Baijiayunrs 1 3.61 .36 .42 3.19 88.4
15LogicMarkrs 1.75 .18 .18 1.32 87.8
16StarFashAn 17.91 .80 .97 6.11 86.3
17Algorhythrs 67.80 2.21 2.41 —15.19 86.3
18SMXSecArs 17.10 2.20 2.31 —14.51 86.3
19SharpsTchrs 2.30 .26 .29 1.78 86.2
20Eyenoviars 12.56 1.43 1.69 9.99 85.5
21DigitalAlly 1 .66 .07 .08 .45 85.5
22Neumora 2.86 1.51 1.56 9.04 85.3
23WrkMedTchn 6.00 .67 .72 4.10 85.1
24LeapThera 3.58 .45 .46 2.41 83.9
25ConduitPhrs 18.30 1.09 1.20 5.70 82.6
26OceanBioA .76 .09 .10 .45 81.9
27WindtreeThrs 19.75 3.12 3.18 —14.27 81.8
28CrwnElectrs 24.45 3.91 3.92 —17.38 81.6
29TStamprs 17.25 2.27 2.45 —10.80 81.5
30ChXiangtai 1 1.07 .16 .18 .80 81.4
31OmegaTher .96 .10 .14 .60 80.8
32TENHldgsn 8.54 1.15 1.32 5.48 80.6
33WheelerRErs 19.20 2.57 2.62 —10.86 80.6
34Volconrs 10.10 .77 .85 3.52 80.5
35MicroCloudrs 6.60 .92 .97 3.96 80.3
36DamonIncn 1.08 .16 .17 .68 80.1
37LytusTech .90 .15 .17 .67 79.6
38VincerxPhrs 5.04 1.05 1.09 4.17 79.3
39StardustPwr 4.20 .66 .75 2.84 79.2
40UnivrsPharrs .68 .12 .13 .48 79.0
41GraphjetA 1.39 .19 .19 .71 78.7
42Lichen .20 .04 .04 .14 78.7
43QuantumCprs 60.88 11.21 11.79 —42.13 78.1
44IGMBiosci 7.09 1.26 1.36 4.75 77.7
45MustngBiors 21.95 1.82 2.00 6.85 77.4
46ReShLifesrs 5.19 .98 1.03 3.43 76.9
47Allakos 1.30 .23 .28 .93 76.9
48Shinecors 4.69 1.02 1.05 3.48 76.8
49Blaizen 19.25 2.85 3.06 —10.03 76.6
50AspiraWm .79 .16 .17 .54 76.5
—————————

