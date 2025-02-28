Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

February 28, 2025, 6:57 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2024.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1fuboTV 6.45 1.29 3.03 +1.77 +140.5
2ChinaYuchai 6 26.10 9.32 19.12 +9.59 +100.6
3HimsHersHl 72.98 24.07 45.09 +20.91 + 86.5
4Innovaters 13.79 4.72 9.12 +4.18 + 84.6
5XpengADR 22.80 11.14 21.49 +9.67 + 81.8
6agilonhlth 4.08 1.90 3.12 +1.22 + 64.2
7GaotuTeched 3.77 1.87 3.51 +1.32 + 60.3
8Alibaba 24 145.30 80.06 132.51 +47.72 + 56.3
9MPMaterial 26.00 15.77 24.01 +8.41 + 53.9
10NevroCorp 5.80 3.17 5.72 +2.00 + 53.8
11CompassA 10.25 5.10 8.99 +3.14 + 53.7
12DutchBros 86.88 52.50 79.16 +26.78 + 51.1
13PitneyBow 11.01 6.88 10.83 +3.59 + 49.6
14MedPropTr 5.94 3.51 5.90 +1.95 + 49.4
15FivePntHldn 7 6.71 3.56 5.61 +1.83 + 48.4
16CVSHealth 17 67.34 44.11 65.72 +20.83 + 46.4
17DirChiBll3x 46.95 23.03 40.81 +12.87 + 46.1
18Zhihus 6.32 3.19 5.11 +1.57 + 44.4
19YirenDigital 7.97 4.57 6.85 +2.05 + 42.7
20MultiPlanrs 29.84 11.43 20.99 +6.21 + 42.0
21GpoAvalAcc 22 3.32 2.03 2.86 +.83 + 40.9
22ProNatGasrs 96.85 49.04 78.24 +22.42 + 40.2
23BcoSantandSA 10 6.50 4.43 6.38 +1.82 + 39.9
24AmpriusTcwt .84 .33 .49 +.14 + 38.0
25LloydsBnkg 10 3.78 2.56 3.75 +1.03 + 37.9
26LifeTimeGp 80 33.64 22.04 30.46 +8.34 + 37.7
27AmerWellrs 12.95 7.02 9.96 +2.71 + 37.4
28DHIGroup 30 3.32 1.72 2.42 +.65 + 36.7
29GoldFldsLtd 17 19.80 13.78 17.97 +4.77 + 36.1
30BcoBilVizArg 8 13.59 9.44 13.23 +3.51 + 36.1
31RyersonHldg 9 27.41 17.18 25.18 +6.67 + 36.0
32TriumphGrp 25.41 17.21 25.38 +6.72 + 36.0
33SpotifyTch 652.63 443.21 608.01+160.63 + 35.9
34CentEurRusT 16.71 10.98 14.70 +3.78 + 34.6
35BlackSkyrs 21.92 9.31 14.47 +3.68 + 34.1
36CherryHMtg 3.68 2.59 3.53 +.89 + 33.7
37DxGldBull 54.56 36.17 46.99 +11.83 + 33.6
38BanColumbia 44.25 31.66 41.72 +10.21 + 32.4
39DirEurBull3x 28.26 19.41 26.92 +6.52 + 32.0
40StrideInc 35 145.00 103.74 136.80 +32.87 + 31.6
41ArisWtrSol 64 32.00 21.93 31.46 +7.51 + 31.4
42Innovex 19.42 14.16 18.31 +4.34 + 31.1
43SJuanBasin 5.44 3.77 5.01 +1.18 + 30.8
44TapestryInc 25 90.85 65.09 85.42 +20.09 + 30.8
45ProUltChina50 26.37 16.21 24.07 +5.66 + 30.7
46DirChIntnt 50.47 27.68 41.64 +9.71 + 30.4
47EmbraerSA 48.40 36.67 47.65 +10.97 + 29.9
48AcresComR 21.18 15.64 20.97 +4.82 + 29.8
49BeyondInc 10.08 5.02 6.39 +1.46 + 29.6
50TexPacLands
76 1453.72 1119.23 1427.95+321.99 +29.1
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1Lghtspeed 13.28 12.47 12.63—105.98 89.4
2SESAI 2.53 .59 .66 1.53 69.7
3VertAerosprs 12.70 3.98 4.22 8.36 66.5
4PSQHldngwt .88 .32 .32 .48 60.0
5LiveWireGr 5.13 2.18 2.30 2.51 52.2
6BakktHldgrs 31.75 11.31 11.94 —12.83 51.8
7SunnovaEn 4.75 1.64 1.66 1.77 51.6
8Ameresco 13 28.87 11.78 11.80 —11.68 49.7
9XPLRInfra 7 19.28 7.97 9.04 8.76 49.2
10Ibottan 76.00 32.40 33.39 —31.69 48.7
11ClarosMtg 4.64 2.22 2.33 2.19 48.5
12PrSUlShNGs 47.92 19.36 23.82 —18.92 44.3
13ELFInc 31 137.19 63.50 70.25 —55.30 44.0
14StudioCityInt 6.81 3.07 3.25 2.40 42.5
15PSQHoldng 4.99 2.60 2.66 1.88 41.4
16System1 1.10 .52 .53 .37 41.0
17EngyVault 2.70 1.26 1.36 .92 40.4
18PinstrpHldg .50 .18 .24 .16 39.2
19ESSTechrs 6.87 3.40 3.61 2.27 38.6
20DirxChnBrrs 83.49 37.85 43.26 —26.74 38.2
21MativHldg 3 12.11 6.25 6.76 4.14 38.0
22ChargePtHl 1.30 .56 .67 .40 37.8
23AdvSMSOSrs 10.60 5.72 5.74 3.44 37.5
24ParsonsCp 45 97.91 56.87 58.22 —34.03 36.9
25MVOilTrust 3 8.87 4.78 5.08 2.95 36.7
26SurfAirMobrs 6.59 3.22 3.43 1.96 36.4
27SESAIwt .36 .07 .13 .07 36.0
28AspenAerogels 14.30 7.37 7.61 4.27 35.9
29JumiaTech 4.33 2.32 2.45 1.37 35.9
30VictSecret 23 42.27 25.99 26.73 —14.69 35.5
31SignetJewele 10 81.58 49.68 52.32 —28.39 35.2
32BorrDrillrs 32 4.23 2.51 2.54 1.36 34.9
33Bill.cmHld 100.19 50.90 55.20 —29.51 34.8
34DWavQntm 10.58 3.74 5.48 2.92 34.8
35Seadrill 39.99 25.20 25.47 —13.46 34.6
36SoloBrandA 1.23 .71 .75 .39 34.6
37B&WEnter 5 1.90 1.02 1.08 .56 34.1
38PeabodyEng 2 21.34 13.40 13.79 7.15 34.1
39PerfectCp 31 3.19 1.79 1.88 .95 33.6
40GrayscEther 35.33 20.15 20.92 —10.57 33.6
41WolvWWde 31 24.43 14.44 14.79 7.31 33.1
42TFIIntl 17 140.35 88.76 90.65 —44.44 32.9
43PROGHld 9 44.43 27.61 28.37 —13.89 32.9
44JeldWenHld 4 10.09 5.49 5.50 2.69 32.8
45Similarweb 17.64 9.02 9.54 4.63 32.7
46EnzoBiochm .76 .41 .48 .23 32.6
47GraphTcIntl 1.90 .99 1.17 .56 32.4
48Chegg 1.87 .94 1.09 .52 32.3
49YldMaxTSLA 14.84 9.13 9.67 4.60 32.2
50VOCEngyTr 5.12 3.08 3.25 1.53 32.0
