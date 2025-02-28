UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2024.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1fuboTV
|6.45
|1.29
|3.03
|+1.77
|+140.5
|2ChinaYuchai
|6
|26.10
|9.32
|19.12
|+9.59
|+100.6
|3HimsHersHl
|72.98
|24.07
|45.09
|+20.91
|+
|86.5
|4Innovaters
|13.79
|4.72
|9.12
|+4.18
|+
|84.6
|5XpengADR
|22.80
|11.14
|21.49
|+9.67
|+
|81.8
|6agilonhlth
|4.08
|1.90
|3.12
|+1.22
|+
|64.2
|7GaotuTeched
|3.77
|1.87
|3.51
|+1.32
|+
|60.3
|8Alibaba
|24
|145.30
|80.06
|132.51
|+47.72
|+
|56.3
|9MPMaterial
|26.00
|15.77
|24.01
|+8.41
|+
|53.9
|10NevroCorp
|5.80
|3.17
|5.72
|+2.00
|+
|53.8
|11CompassA
|10.25
|5.10
|8.99
|+3.14
|+
|53.7
|12DutchBros
|86.88
|52.50
|79.16
|+26.78
|+
|51.1
|13PitneyBow
|11.01
|6.88
|10.83
|+3.59
|+
|49.6
|14MedPropTr
|5.94
|3.51
|5.90
|+1.95
|+
|49.4
|15FivePntHldn
|7
|6.71
|3.56
|5.61
|+1.83
|+
|48.4
|16CVSHealth
|17
|67.34
|44.11
|65.72
|+20.83
|+
|46.4
|17DirChiBll3x
|46.95
|23.03
|40.81
|+12.87
|+
|46.1
|18Zhihus
|6.32
|3.19
|5.11
|+1.57
|+
|44.4
|19YirenDigital
|7.97
|4.57
|6.85
|+2.05
|+
|42.7
|20MultiPlanrs
|29.84
|11.43
|20.99
|+6.21
|+
|42.0
|21GpoAvalAcc
|22
|3.32
|2.03
|2.86
|+.83
|+
|40.9
|22ProNatGasrs
|96.85
|49.04
|78.24
|+22.42
|+
|40.2
|23BcoSantandSA
|10
|6.50
|4.43
|6.38
|+1.82
|+
|39.9
|24AmpriusTcwt
|.84
|.33
|.49
|+.14
|+
|38.0
|25LloydsBnkg
|10
|3.78
|2.56
|3.75
|+1.03
|+
|37.9
|26LifeTimeGp
|80
|33.64
|22.04
|30.46
|+8.34
|+
|37.7
|27AmerWellrs
|12.95
|7.02
|9.96
|+2.71
|+
|37.4
|28DHIGroup
|30
|3.32
|1.72
|2.42
|+.65
|+
|36.7
|29GoldFldsLtd
|17
|19.80
|13.78
|17.97
|+4.77
|+
|36.1
|30BcoBilVizArg
|8
|13.59
|9.44
|13.23
|+3.51
|+
|36.1
|31RyersonHldg
|9
|27.41
|17.18
|25.18
|+6.67
|+
|36.0
|32TriumphGrp
|25.41
|17.21
|25.38
|+6.72
|+
|36.0
|33SpotifyTch
|652.63
|443.21
|608.01+160.63
|+
|35.9
|34CentEurRusT
|16.71
|10.98
|14.70
|+3.78
|+
|34.6
|35BlackSkyrs
|21.92
|9.31
|14.47
|+3.68
|+
|34.1
|36CherryHMtg
|3.68
|2.59
|3.53
|+.89
|+
|33.7
|37DxGldBull
|54.56
|36.17
|46.99
|+11.83
|+
|33.6
|38BanColumbia
|44.25
|31.66
|41.72
|+10.21
|+
|32.4
|39DirEurBull3x
|28.26
|19.41
|26.92
|+6.52
|+
|32.0
|40StrideInc
|35
|145.00
|103.74
|136.80
|+32.87
|+
|31.6
|41ArisWtrSol
|64
|32.00
|21.93
|31.46
|+7.51
|+
|31.4
|42Innovex
|19.42
|14.16
|18.31
|+4.34
|+
|31.1
|43SJuanBasin
|5.44
|3.77
|5.01
|+1.18
|+
|30.8
|44TapestryInc
|25
|90.85
|65.09
|85.42
|+20.09
|+
|30.8
|45ProUltChina50
|26.37
|16.21
|24.07
|+5.66
|+
|30.7
|46DirChIntnt
|50.47
|27.68
|41.64
|+9.71
|+
|30.4
|47EmbraerSA
|48.40
|36.67
|47.65
|+10.97
|+
|29.9
|48AcresComR
|21.18
|15.64
|20.97
|+4.82
|+
|29.8
|49BeyondInc
|10.08
|5.02
|6.39
|+1.46
|+
|29.6
|50TexPacLands
|
|76
|1453.72
|1119.23
|1427.95+321.99
|+29.1
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1Lghtspeed
|13.28
|12.47
|12.63—105.98
|—
|89.4
|2SESAI
|2.53
|.59
|.66
|—
|1.53
|—
|69.7
|3VertAerosprs
|12.70
|3.98
|4.22
|—
|8.36
|—
|66.5
|4PSQHldngwt
|.88
|.32
|.32
|—
|.48
|—
|60.0
|5LiveWireGr
|5.13
|2.18
|2.30
|—
|2.51
|—
|52.2
|6BakktHldgrs
|31.75
|11.31
|11.94
|—12.83
|—
|51.8
|7SunnovaEn
|4.75
|1.64
|1.66
|—
|1.77
|—
|51.6
|8Ameresco
|13
|28.87
|11.78
|11.80
|—11.68
|—
|49.7
|9XPLRInfra
|7
|19.28
|7.97
|9.04
|—
|8.76
|—
|49.2
|10Ibottan
|76.00
|32.40
|33.39
|—31.69
|—
|48.7
|11ClarosMtg
|4.64
|2.22
|2.33
|—
|2.19
|—
|48.5
|12PrSUlShNGs
|47.92
|19.36
|23.82
|—18.92
|—
|44.3
|13ELFInc
|31
|137.19
|63.50
|70.25
|—55.30
|—
|44.0
|14StudioCityInt
|6.81
|3.07
|3.25
|—
|2.40
|—
|42.5
|15PSQHoldng
|4.99
|2.60
|2.66
|—
|1.88
|—
|41.4
|16System1
|1.10
|.52
|.53
|—
|.37
|—
|41.0
|17EngyVault
|2.70
|1.26
|1.36
|—
|.92
|—
|40.4
|18PinstrpHldg
|.50
|.18
|.24
|—
|.16
|—
|39.2
|19ESSTechrs
|6.87
|3.40
|3.61
|—
|2.27
|—
|38.6
|20DirxChnBrrs
|83.49
|37.85
|43.26
|—26.74
|—
|38.2
|21MativHldg
|3
|12.11
|6.25
|6.76
|—
|4.14
|—
|38.0
|22ChargePtHl
|1.30
|.56
|.67
|—
|.40
|—
|37.8
|23AdvSMSOSrs
|10.60
|5.72
|5.74
|—
|3.44
|—
|37.5
|24ParsonsCp
|45
|97.91
|56.87
|58.22
|—34.03
|—
|36.9
|25MVOilTrust
|3
|8.87
|4.78
|5.08
|—
|2.95
|—
|36.7
|26SurfAirMobrs
|6.59
|3.22
|3.43
|—
|1.96
|—
|36.4
|27SESAIwt
|.36
|.07
|.13
|—
|.07
|—
|36.0
|28AspenAerogels
|14.30
|7.37
|7.61
|—
|4.27
|—
|35.9
|29JumiaTech
|4.33
|2.32
|2.45
|—
|1.37
|—
|35.9
|30VictSecret
|23
|42.27
|25.99
|26.73
|—14.69
|—
|35.5
|31SignetJewele
|10
|81.58
|49.68
|52.32
|—28.39
|—
|35.2
|32BorrDrillrs
|32
|4.23
|2.51
|2.54
|—
|1.36
|—
|34.9
|33Bill.cmHld
|100.19
|50.90
|55.20
|—29.51
|—
|34.8
|34DWavQntm
|10.58
|3.74
|5.48
|—
|2.92
|—
|34.8
|35Seadrill
|39.99
|25.20
|25.47
|—13.46
|—
|34.6
|36SoloBrandA
|1.23
|.71
|.75
|—
|.39
|—
|34.6
|37B&WEnter
|5
|1.90
|1.02
|1.08
|—
|.56
|—
|34.1
|38PeabodyEng
|2
|21.34
|13.40
|13.79
|—
|7.15
|—
|34.1
|39PerfectCp
|31
|3.19
|1.79
|1.88
|—
|.95
|—
|33.6
|40GrayscEther
|35.33
|20.15
|20.92
|—10.57
|—
|33.6
|41WolvWWde
|31
|24.43
|14.44
|14.79
|—
|7.31
|—
|33.1
|42TFIIntl
|17
|140.35
|88.76
|90.65
|—44.44
|—
|32.9
|43PROGHld
|9
|44.43
|27.61
|28.37
|—13.89
|—
|32.9
|44JeldWenHld
|4
|10.09
|5.49
|5.50
|—
|2.69
|—
|32.8
|45Similarweb
|17.64
|9.02
|9.54
|—
|4.63
|—
|32.7
|46EnzoBiochm
|.76
|.41
|.48
|—
|.23
|—
|32.6
|47GraphTcIntl
|1.90
|.99
|1.17
|—
|.56
|—
|32.4
|48Chegg
|1.87
|.94
|1.09
|—
|.52
|—
|32.3
|49YldMaxTSLA
|14.84
|9.13
|9.67
|—
|4.60
|—
|32.2
|50VOCEngyTr
|5.12
|3.08
|3.25
|—
|1.53
|—
|32.0
