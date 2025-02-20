Upbound Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $31 million.…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $31 million.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.05 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The company that leases furniture and appliances with an option to buy posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $123.5 million, or $2.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.32 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Upbound Group expects its per-share earnings to range from 90 cents to $1.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Upbound Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.5 billion to $4.75 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UPBD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UPBD

