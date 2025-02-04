Unum: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Unum Group (UNM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $348.7 million. The…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Unum Group (UNM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $348.7 million.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.92 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.03 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.13 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $3.24 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.23 billion, also missing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.28 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.78 billion, or $9.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.85 billion.

