Universal Truckload: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) on Thursday reported net income of $20.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Warren, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 77 cents per share.

The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $465.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $129.9 million, or $4.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.85 billion.

