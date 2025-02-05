Universal Technical: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $22.2 million.…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $22.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 40 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The school for auto, motorcycle and marine technicians posted revenue of $201.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $194.1 million.

Universal Technical expects full-year earnings to be 96 cents to $1.04 per share, with revenue in the range of $810 million to $820 million.

