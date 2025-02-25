Universal Insurance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) on Tuesday reported earnings of…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) on Tuesday reported earnings of $6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $384.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $58.9 million, or $2.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.52 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UVE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.