Universal Health Realty: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $11.8 million, or 85 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $4.7 million, or 34 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania, posted revenue of $24.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $47.9 million. Revenue was reported as $99 million.

